Mansfield man with ‘longstanding’ child porn addiction sentenced at crown court

Nicky Coalwood, aged 30, of Langford Road, admitted three counts of making indecent images of a child, one of possessing prohibited images of a child and one of possessing extreme pornographic images, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on March 15 last year.

Nottingham Crown Court heard the images were downloaded between March 30 and May 10 in 2022.

The included 372 category A images of a child, 220 category B Images, and 346 category C images, where category A is the most extreme.

Nottingham Crown Court.

In addition police found him in possession of 512 prohibited images of a child and 324 extreme pornographic images of bestiality.

On Tuesday, Judge James Sampson said: “You said to them and I quote, “since I was a young teenager it has become an addiction. I am not proud of it, I am ashamed of it”.

"You have now been caught and you have made full and frank admissions to the police."

He said the offences clearly crossed the custody threshold as there were “a large number of images of the worst kind”.

But a probation report says work can be done to prevent him re-offending and there is a realistic prospect of his rehabilitation.

Judge Sampson imposed a three-year community order with an accredited programme for sex offenders.

"This is a direct alternative to prison,” he told the defendant.