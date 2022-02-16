Police in search of a stolen moped arrived at an address on Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, to find six men in the back garden, on January 27, at noon, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lottie Tyler, prosecuting, said, because there were a number of crowbars on the ground, the men were told to wait outside by the back wall, but Jay Bradley ignored the order and went into the kitchen.

When his wrist was grabbed, Bradley became aggressive and shoved the officer away.

As he lunged for the back door, his right wrist was cuffed and he became verbally aggressive when cuffs were placed on his left wrist.

Bradley broke free and ran away down Tuckers Lane, where a bystander took him to the ground.

The 21-year-old, of no fixed address, admitted resisting arrest,

The court heard he was jailed in 2019 for drugs offences.

Rachel Gowans, mitigating, said Bradley has ‘significant mental health issues’, including oppositional defiant disorder, which ‘makes him do the opposite of what he is told to do’.

She said: “If he’s told to go inside, he will go outside. It’s part of a recognised disorder.”

Ms Gowans said Bradley panicked, because he did not want to let his partner down after keeping out of trouble for so long.

She said: “The irony is that by trying to run off, he’s brought himself before the court.”

Bradley was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation.