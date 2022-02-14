Hundreds of cannabis plants seized as Watnall home raided by police

The cannabis seized in the raid.

The Broxtowe neighbourhood policing team and Operation Reacher team worked together to execute a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at an address in Johnson Close in the village.

The raid was carried out after members of the public had shared their concerns with police via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Officers found cannabis plants, as pictured, in multiple rooms and detained two suspects found inside the property. The electricity had been bypassed and was made safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plants were discovered and dismantled on Thursday, February 10.

Two men, aged 44 and 61, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

They were remanded in custody and are next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 11 March 2022.

Inspector Mike Ebbins, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We appealed to the public four weeks ago to tell us what was happening in their area.

“My teams were then able to review this information and take appropriate positive action to tackle those concerns, taking a large cannabis grow in Watnall out of circulation as a result.

“I hope this is showing the public that we are listening to what they are telling us and treating these reports seriously.

"It’s great that the community is coming forward to help us tackle issues, in addition to our proactive work to combat crime, and we will continue to treat the information we receive in the strictest confidence.

“The production and distribution of drugs have a negative impact on communities and can often be linked to other serious offences. In addition to this, the electricity had been bypassed at the property we went to which is very dangerous.

“We remain as committed as ever to taking illegal drugs off our streets, and my message to anyone involved in drug dealing is very clear: we’re watching you and it could be you next.”

Anyone who has information about drug dealing in their area is urged to please have the confidence to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Young people can also pass on information about crime completely anonymously, using a secure online form, through the youth service Fearless - which is a part of Crimestoppers.