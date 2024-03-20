Mansfield man who knocked out reveller banned from night clubs for a year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Stevenson bumped into his victim in the Blind Spot at 8.45pm on Saturday August 26 and landed two blows which sent him to the floor, said prosecutor Catherine Wilson.

A witness said there had been no interaction between Stevenson and his victim, who was unresponsive and had a gash on the back of his head.

In a statement his victim, who had never been in a fight before, said he was having a laugh and a drink with friends and can’t remember anything about the incident.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He regained consciousness at King's Mill Hospital, “in immense pain” and feeling “extremely dizzy,” where the laceration was glued shut and he needed a CT scan.

He returned three days later complaining of blurry vision and nausea and was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome. He is still feeling the physical and mental after-effects in January, Ms Wilson added.

Stevenson told police he had “been in a bit of a scuffle” after drinking since 3pm but wasn't sure what happened and said “it was all a bit of a blur.”

But after watching CCTV of the attack he said he didn’t know why he did it, “felt dreadful” and didn’t want to watch the footage again.

The court heard he has one previous conviction for common assault from August 2021.

Stevenson, who represented himself, said: "I was in a very bad place at the time. I am not that type of person anymore. I am just sorry.

"I was kicked out and living at my grandma's. I was going out all the time."

Stevenson, aged 23, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on February 20.

The case was adjourned until Tuesday when he received a 26-week prison sentence which will be suspended on condition he isn't convicted of another offence for the next 12 months.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and he was banned from going to any nightclubs for the next 12 months.