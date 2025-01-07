Mansfield man who bit and battered woman left her ‘broken’ and scared

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield man who bit and battered a woman when he tried to force his way into her home left his victim feeling “broken” and scared to leave the address, a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Wallett became angry when his victim shoved him away as he tried to barge past her on the doorstep of her home in Mansfield Woodhouse, on May 24, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

Wallett, aged 35, grabbed her forearm and forcefully dragged her into the garden where he threw her to the floor and “punched her all over her body.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He bit her right finger, which bled heavily, and broke the skin on her forearm with another bite to leave three small cuts.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Wallett tried to strangle his victim and punched her multiple times before suddenly stopping and walking off without saying another word.

In a statement his victim said she felt "broken" as she was left with significant injuries and is still in pain.

She needed medication because her mental health was impacted and said: “I still don't like to leave the house and I still feel fearful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Woodcock said a previous conviction for violence from 2022 aggravated the offence and he is currently serving a community order, imposed last November.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said: "He wants to say how remorseful he is and pass on his apologies. He had been drinking excessively. He knows that is not an excuse but it is perhaps an explanation.”

She said Wallett, who has cerebral palsy, has limited support and is on medication for depression, but has managed to get his drug misuse under control.

Wallett’s female friend wanted to speak to someone at the address, Ms Thorpe added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wallett, of Manor Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Wallett received 16 weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months. The current community order will continue with an additional ten rehabilitation days.

“This really is the last chance saloon for you Mr Wallett,” the presiding magistrate told him. “Because if you commit another offence prison is where you are likely to go.

Take every opportunity the probation service offers to change your behaviour and your thinking.”

He was ordered to pay £300 compensation and a 12-month restraining order was imposed.