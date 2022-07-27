Mansfield man was downing a litre of vodka a day when he assaulted his partner

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard Alexandru Grosu woke his partner at 7am and said he was going to walk the dog and fetch his medical records, before asking for £5 for his bus fare.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said his partner gave him the money and he left their home in Forest Town, but when he returned he appeared drunk and fell asleep.

Grosu woke up later on the day of May 7 and asked for £2 for a cheeseburger. He left the house and returned later, even more drunk.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

He got into bed and kept talking about the dog, said Ms Pritchard.

All of a sudden he lunged forward and squeezed her wrists causing instant pain.

He said: “I am going to kill you. Do you want me to kill you?”

His partner told him to get off her and Grosu said: “Nobody can hear you.”

The woman broke free and contacted the police.

The court heard that an application was made for a restraining order for ‘as long as possible’.

Grosu, aged 33, of Manvers Street, Mansfield, admitted assault by beating.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said the defendant has a significant alcohol problem as well as suffering from mental health issues.

District Judge Leo Pyle ordered a probation report and adjourned sentencing to Mansfield Magistrates’ Court next month.