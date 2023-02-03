Mansfield man trapped mum in first-floor flat by setting fire to the only exit

William Richardson told police a man in a balaclava set fire to her letterbox when they arrived at Garrett Avenue, just after midnight, on March 31, last year, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Stefan Fox, prosecuting, said that when his mum shouted from the upstairs window that she was trapped with another woman, officers told her to shut and seal her living room door while waiting for the fire brigade.

The flames had caught an inside curtain and was getting out of control when one officer tried to break a window to gain entry with a fire extinguisher.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus rescued the women using smoke hoods, and Richardson, who lives in the downstairs flat, was arrested.

He denied starting the blaze, but a bottle of white spirit, with his DNA on it, was found on grassland opposite.

Richardson, aged 34, later said it was “only the lowest type of arson” in a recorded phone call he made from prison.

More than £2,700 of damage was caused to the Mansfield Council flat, which was uninhabitable for six months while repairs were made.

Nottingham Crown Court also heard Richardson was arrested with a Stanley knife in his pocket, on October 15, 2021.

And he was charged with assault after hurling his bag at a member of staff on a train, while carrying amphetamine, in February last year.

He has 26 previous convictions for 61 offences, ranging from racially-aggravated threats to grievous bodily harm.

Richardson admitted reckless arson, assault, possession of a blade and class B drugs.

Simon Eckersley, mitigating, said a psychiatric report revealed the continuing impact of his neglect as a child drives him to “seek intoxication to the point of obliteration”.

Richardson wrote a “genuine letter” to the court acknowledging his reliance on his mother and his 'unhealthy' relationship with alcohol.