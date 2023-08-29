News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man tore victim’s lip open with smartphone punch outside nightclub

A Mansfield man who seriously injured a nightclubber by punching him in the face while holding a smartphone left his victim needing surgery to sew his lip back together, a court heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:04 BST

Kye Hajman got involved with an argument with a group of revellers in Rush nightclub in Mansfield town centre, and "pushing, shoving and swinging of arms" developed, in the early hours of October 9, last year.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said words were exchanged outside before Hajman punched his victim in the jaw and nose.

CCTV showed him landing the blow, returning the phone to his pocket, then turning and running off down Clumber Street chased by police.

Other members of the public tried to stop, him but he dodged past them.

His victim was transferred to Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre, where he stayed for two days and his lip was sewn back together.

Mr Sail, who said the starting point for the offence is 36 weeks in custody, said: “There were scans of his face and he had to return for further treatment.”

Hajman did not recall the incident because he was drunk, but confirmed he was responsible for the injuries.

The 20-year-old, of Methuen Avenue, Mansfield, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.

The court heard he has previous convictions for assault in 2018 and 2019 and was last in court in September 2021, when he received a 12-month conditional discharge for failing to comply with a dispersal order.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said the offence was “impulsive, spontaneous and short lived”.

He said: “The defendant was 19 at the time. Since that time he has gone from claiming benefits and not doing much with his life to running his own business buying and selling goods through social media.”

He said Hajman is now being productive and earned £11,000 in the last three months which disqualified him from receiving legal aid.

Mr Hogarth said: “He doesn't want to be here today, not just because he regrets what he did, but because it affects him going forward.. He accepted he was in the wrong at the police station.”

Hajman was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay a fine, surcharge, compensation and costs of £1,239.