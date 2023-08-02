News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man threatened police officers after pub stag-do turned violent

A Mansfield man who punched a reveller in the face after he was ejected from a stag-do and later threatened police has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 15:26 BST

CCTV recorded Patrick Turner throwing the punch outside a pub before walking off down the road and hitting a metal shutter, on July 16, at 2.30am, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Nicole Baugham, prosecuting, said Turner, aged 34, was arrested after being aggressive and making threats towards police officers and he spat on the floor of the custody suite after his arrest.

The court heard he has five previous convictions for 11 offences, but has stayed out of trouble since 2018.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
No application for compensation was made as Turner's victim was never identified, Ms Baugham told the court.

Turner, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour.

Asif Munir, mitigating on behalf of Turner said that the factory worker, who makes composite doors, had been at a stag-do in the pub. However, there had been issues with the bouncer and he was asked to leave.

Mr Munir said: “He was upset he can’t continue. Someone approached him and said something. That third party didn't make a complaint.

“I am hoping to persuade you that this can be dealt with in isolation as there is not a pattern of offending.”

Magistrates handed Turner a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £114.