Officers asked Martin Herbert to dismount in Market Place, during the launch of One Fest Mansfield, on June 20, at 2.55pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Sian Young, prosecuting, said Herbert became obstructive and was recorded on an officer’s swearing: “I can do what I like. I will smack you in.”

He swore and called the officers ‘muppets’ and said: “I’ll smack your mouth in.”

Mansfield Market Place.

He continued to shout and swear as he was escorted to the police van.

The court heard he has 36 previous convictions for 64 offences, being jailed for a year in February 2021 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Herbert, who represented himself, admitted using threatening or abusive words.

The 56-year-old, of Byron Street, had nothing to say about the offence.