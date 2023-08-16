Mansfield man splashed bloody water at cops as they dragged him from bath

Andrew Kinta was intoxicated and refused to get out when he shouted: "I will fight f*** out of you. You best have an army with you," on June 19, said prosecutor Daniel Wilshaw.

He said the officers were called to his house at 10pm after reports he harmed himself in the bath in "an unfortunate set of circumstances”.

Although he splashed bloody water on the officers none of it got into their mouths, Mr Wilshaw said.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

"He was PAVA sprayed and became more compliant with police," he added. “He used water as a weapon and there was a risk of transmission of diseases but fortunately no harm was caused."

The court heard Kinta is of previous good character and entered guilty pleas at the first opportunity.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Kinta became distressed as his wife of 35 years was leaving him, and he had been let down by mental health services a few days earlier.

She showed the bench a letter his counsellor had written “to give insight into what he was going through”.

“The police dragged him out of the bath when he was naked and cuffed him where he had been cut,” she said. “One officer said he effectively deserved what he got.

“Whether or not that situation could have been handled any differently, I don’t know. It was clearly unpleasant for everyone involved.

"There were six police officers in a very small bathroom.”

Ms Pursglove said Kinta was “incredibly remorseful” and is “now getting the help that he needs”.

"I seriously hope this is a man we will never be see before these courts again as long as he continues to access the help that is being offered to him,” she added.

Kinta, aged 57, of Flint Drive, Forest Town, admitted assaulting three emergency workers when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.