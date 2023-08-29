Mansfield man smashed windows in revenge for ‘acid attack’ on head and back

Jordan Harris hurled random items of detritus from the yard outside the man's flat on Shirland Drive, Mansfield, on July 26, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Freddie Sail, prosecuting, said Harris’s head and neck had been scalded when the man poured the substance on him and he needed hospital treatment.

Harris, aged 27, of Fritchley Court, admitted criminal damage.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “He was burned and the wounds haven’t healed yet. By not removing his clothes at the time he made matters worse.

“He didn’t seek redress through the police. He acted on impulse. It’s not an excuse. He was provoked significantly.”

Harris was handed a six-month conditional discharge which means no action will be taken today, but the matter can be re-sentenced if he offends again within that time.