Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew White caused £220 of damage at an address on Talbot Street, on July 19, and blood found at the scene was matched with his DNA, said prosecutor Nicole Baugham.

White, aged 34, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “He contacted him to tell him he caused the damage and to say, ‘I am sorry I shouldn't have done it’.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

“He has a drug problem. The people he buys drugs from said the complainant owed them drug money and offered him free drugs if he did their dirty work.

“I ask you to give him credit because he owned up. It occurs to me that the court will be anxious to compensate the victim.”

The court heard that he has five previous convictions for 11 offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last in trouble for criminal damage and battery when he received a suspended sentence in December 2020.

Mr Pridham said: “He tells me on that occasion he was off his head on drugs and alcohol when he damaged a series of cars.”