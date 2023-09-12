Mansfield man smashed front door and window in return for free drugs
Andrew White caused £220 of damage at an address on Talbot Street, on July 19, and blood found at the scene was matched with his DNA, said prosecutor Nicole Baugham.
White, aged 34, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.
Ian Pridham, mitigating, said: “He contacted him to tell him he caused the damage and to say, ‘I am sorry I shouldn't have done it’.
“He has a drug problem. The people he buys drugs from said the complainant owed them drug money and offered him free drugs if he did their dirty work.
“I ask you to give him credit because he owned up. It occurs to me that the court will be anxious to compensate the victim.”
The court heard that he has five previous convictions for 11 offences.
He was last in trouble for criminal damage and battery when he received a suspended sentence in December 2020.
Mr Pridham said: “He tells me on that occasion he was off his head on drugs and alcohol when he damaged a series of cars.”
White was given a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitation days to look at his drug use, accommodation and employment. He was also ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and must pay £220 compensation.