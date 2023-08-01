News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man shoved and kicked night-clubber after being goaded

A Mansfield man who shoved and booted a fellow night-clubber after receiving verbal abuse has been ordered to be “a very good lad for the next 12 months”.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 15:26 BST

CCTV captured Samuel Jacks running after the man and pushing him to the ground before grabbing his foot, dragging him around, and kicking him twice, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Kathryn Wilson, prosecuting, said bouncers quickly split them up in an incident that happened in Mansfield town centre on June 12, at about 2am.

When interviewed, Jacks, aged 25, said he had been drinking since 7.30pm, but was only about a three on a scale of one-to-10 of drunkenness.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Ms Wilson said: “He denied being threatened by the man and said he had no intention to cause injury.”

Jacks, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted using threatening/abusive behaviour with intent to cause unlawful violence.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said Jacks, of previous good character, was not cautioned by police at the time, because he said he thought he was acting reasonably.

Earlier that evening he had been having issues with his victim who kept trying to grab his sunglasses, before he was kicked out of the club.

Two hours later as he came out of the club the man was there and a further altercation took place which included a lot of name-calling.

Mr Taylor said: “He accepts losing his temper.”

Jacks was handed a 12-month conditional discharge and was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge by magistrates.