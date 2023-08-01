CCTV captured Samuel Jacks running after the man and pushing him to the ground before grabbing his foot, dragging him around, and kicking him twice, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Kathryn Wilson, prosecuting, said bouncers quickly split them up in an incident that happened in Mansfield town centre on June 12, at about 2am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When interviewed, Jacks, aged 25, said he had been drinking since 7.30pm, but was only about a three on a scale of one-to-10 of drunkenness.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ms Wilson said: “He denied being threatened by the man and said he had no intention to cause injury.”

Jacks, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted using threatening/abusive behaviour with intent to cause unlawful violence.

Matthew Taylor, mitigating, said Jacks, of previous good character, was not cautioned by police at the time, because he said he thought he was acting reasonably.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier that evening he had been having issues with his victim who kept trying to grab his sunglasses, before he was kicked out of the club.

Two hours later as he came out of the club the man was there and a further altercation took place which included a lot of name-calling.

Mr Taylor said: “He accepts losing his temper.”