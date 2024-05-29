Mansfield man sexually assaulted woman and threatened to strangle her in confined space

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mansfield man who sexually assaulted a woman in a confined space after threatening to strangle her has been sentenced.

Michael Nelson used "sexually-provocative, highly-sexualised language" while repeatedly groping the woman on September 29 last year, said prosecutor Andrew Peet.

Nelson, aged 30, was “aggressive and abusive” as he said: "You would love to sit on me. Come here darling. Give me a kiss."

His victim broke down in tears when she read out an impact statement at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday.

Nottingham Crown Court.

“I went straight in the shower afterwards and felt I couldn't get clean enough,” she said. "This made me feel so vulnerable and so violated. It has caused psychological damage. It is hard to get over it.

"He chose to violate me as I am a female. I want to know why he did this and why he carried on after numerous warnings. I sometimes blame myself even though I know it is not my fault. He wouldn't stop.”

Nelson’s victim was in a vulnerable position and she suffered from nightmares afterwards, Mr Peet said, adding: “There is plainly a risk that he will behave in a similar way when in drink.”

At the police station Nelson spat in one officer's face after kicking him in the knee. A spit hood was put on him and he shouted homophobic abuse at another officer.

A small amount of cannabis was found on him. But when he was interviewed he couldn't remember what had happened.

The court heard he has ten previous convictions including possessing a weapon and drugs, and breaching court orders.

Mark Knowles, mitigating, said Nelson, who was ashamed and remorseful when he sobered up, has “no previous convictions for anything sexual”.

"This has been an example for him of why he shouldn't drink and he hasn't since. He is appalled by the footage.”

He had been drinking too much after losing his job and accommodation, Mr Knowles added.

Nelson, of Rosemary Street, Mansfield, admitted sexual assault, possession of cannabis, making threats and assaulting an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court in February.