Mansfield man sat in street in pyjamas with large kitchen knife in his lap

A Mansfield man was suffering with his mental health when he took a large kitchen knife into the street, a court has heard.

Police found Christopher Frost sitting on the pavement in his pyjamas with the 15 centimeter-long blade in his lap on Byron Street on June 27.

Declan Austin, prosecuting, said Frost later admitted he had been drinking and was suffering mental health problems.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for three offences and he was jailed for 12 months for unlawful wounding in 2022.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, said it was a "sad state of affairs" and recalled how upset Frost had been at the police station after his arrest.

"He had done very well indeed to abstain from alcohol for two or three months, the longest he has managed for 15 years," he said.

"But sadly on this day he lapsed.

"He felt ashamed and picked up the knife. He didn't want to cause any problems for his housemates."

Ms Samrai said Frost's medication has since been changed and he was referred to local mental health services.

"He has abstained from alcohol since the incident," he said. "He hasn't threatened anyone. He did exactly as he was instructed to. He needs enhanced support."

Frost, aged 34, of Byron Street, Mansfield, admitted possessing a blade in a public place when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Sentencing was adjourned because no probation officers were available and he was granted unconditional bail to return to court on August 13.