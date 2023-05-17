News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man said smashing mum’s car with hammer was a ‘spiritual experience’

A Mansfield man who described smashing up his mother's car with a hammer as a “spiritual experience” has since changed his surname, a court heard.

By Tim Cunningham
Published 17th May 2023, 14:07 BST- 2 min read

A neighbour's CCTV recorded Robert Lock smashing every window in his mother's Hyundai and knocking off the wing mirrors, before leaving the hammer on the passenger seat, on February 12, at about 6.10pm, Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard.

Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said they have a “volatile relationship”, and on the day in question they had been exchanging text messages.

Lock, who has changed his surname from Hall, fully accepted the vandalism, she said. He explained he had been failed by the hospital.

Ms Fawcett said: “He said he was angry and upset. He said it was a spiritual experience and was willing to pay for the damage.”

In a statement, his mother said she relied on the car after suffering a stroke and had to pay £14 per week on bus trips to a physiotherapist.

“This incident has had a big impact on my mental health,” she said. “I am asking for a three-year restraining order as I am very frightened of him.”

Lock, aged 34, of Vale Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted criminal damage.

David Pendlebury, mitigating, said Lock, who has no previous convictions, deserved credit for his guilty plea.

“The term ‘toxic relationship’ fits the bill exactly here,” he said. “He would say she has made numerous false allegations against him.

“He has turned his back against his mother and he accepts whatever punishment you will give them.”

Mr Pendlebury said Lock has had problems with alcohol but is now engaging with a substance misuse charity.

“He will soon be back in work in end-of-life care,” he said. “He is currently unemployed and his mother is paying his rent.”

Sentencing, District Judge Sunil Khanna told Lock: “Clearly things have gone very wrong, and you and your mother don't see eye to eye and you both seem happy to stay apart.”

Lock was given a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge and handed a three-year restraining order banning him from contacting his mother.