Mansfield man risked prison by carrying a knife eight days before court order ran out

A Mansfield man risked a prison sentence when police found him carrying a knife eight days before a court order pledging him to stay offence-free was due to expire.

Leon Alcock was drunk and "saying strange things" at a garage on Woodhouse Road, on November 11, last year, and the knife was found when police officers searched him.

Prosecutor Lucia Harrington said Alcock has nine previous convictions for 15 offences, committed between 2001 and 2021, but nothing for weapons.

The offence puts him in breach of a 12-month sentence, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation days and a drugs programme, which was due to expire eight days later.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Annabelle Lenton, mitigating, said his drink problem has fuelled his offending but the probation service can't suggest anything to help.

“He is now being medicated for mental health issues,” she said. “He is now off heroin but he still takes some drugs like Pregabalin. He is still drinking heavily. He is realistic about his position.”

Judge Stuart Rafferty KC said: "I passed the suspended sentence. He came to see me on a regular basis as required. I remember my last words to him were congratulating him on completing his order.

“He has complied with much of the order - it is just a shame this happened with eight days left.

“He had done everything he could. He was struggling but he was complying. If he could stop drinking he has half a decent chance - but when he is drinking he puts himself at risk.

“He was drunk and saying strange things - that's what alerted the police. His own drunkenness brought the offence to light.”

Alcock, aged 38, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, admitted possessing a blade and breaching a court order, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on November 22.

On Wednesday, the judge ruled it would be unjust to activate the sentence and instead fined him £1 and imposed a six-month conditional discharge.