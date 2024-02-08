News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield man recorded on doorbell camera assaulting ex-partner four times

A Mansfield man was recorded assaulting his ex-partner on four separate occasions on her ring doorbell camera during their short-lived relationship, a court has heard.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 8th Feb 2024, 07:29 GMT
Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said Matthew Smedley's partner initially contacted police about five assaults on January 5 after their two-month relationship ended last December.

But she said police had a phone recording in which his victim said: "I've made up loads of s*** about you. I'm going to say you tried to run me over. You're going to jail for domestic violence, just watch me."

Ms Fawcett said there were concerns about the credibility of her evidence, but there was "clear evidence" of assaults on November 28, December 5, and two on December 7.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.Nottingham Magistrates Court.
Nottingham Magistrates Court.

Ring doorbell footage showed Smedley running at her, and pulling her hair, as well as spitting at her three times before lunging at her. On another occasion he grabbed her hair and looked as if he drew a baton. "The camera doesn't lie and that's the basis on which he has pleaded guilty to assaulting her on those four occasions,” Ms Fawcett added.

But Smedley, aged 29, denied biting his ex-partner’s cheek, strangling her and using a tracking device when he was interviewed by the police.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his early guilty pleas and had no issue with a restraining order but his ex-partner was still trying to contact him through other people.

She said he was classed as a “high risk” by probation officers and his previous offences are an aggravating factor. But she added his “mild learning difficulties” have “a severe impact on his thinking skills and how he deals with difficult situations in relationships.”

Smedley, of Yorke Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted four counts of assault when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on January 17.

Sentencing was adjourned until Wednesday when he received a 24-month community order which includes a 31-day building better relationship programme and 15 rehabilitation days.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

The presiding magistrate told him: “It’s really important you take this massive opportunity to sort yourself out. We don’t believe a restraining order is necessary. We feel compensation would aggravate circumstances.”