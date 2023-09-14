Mansfield man punched partner in front of police after neighbours called 999

Watch more videos on Shots!

Magistrates heard police arrived at an address on Lime Street, in Sutton, where they found Sandu Ivan “clearly under the influence of alcohol” on March 12, just before 7am.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Ivan’s partner said he had been in hospital and was so pleased he was discharged he drank alcohol overnight.

She said there had been arguments, but no assaults. She said she had been collecting some personal belongings and was about to leave when he grabbed her to stop her.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

A police officer stepped between them and asked him to move, but Ivan punched her in the face with his left hand.

Ms Allsop said: “She appeared distressed and did not have visible injuries and didn’t want him to be arrested.”

Ivan, aged 48, told officers they had known each other for 15 years and been in a relationship for two.

Ms Allsop said: “He had 150 millilitres of vodka that morning and was tipsy, but denied arguing with her and said he didn’t intend to hit her.

“They have reconciled and she didn’t make a statement. There is no application for a restraining order.”

Ivan, of Howard Road, Mansfield, admitted common assault, via a Romanian interpreter.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Sandu, who has no previous convictions, had been treated for Crohn’s disease.

He said: “I suspect it doesn’t mix very well with alcohol. I think his partner was upset he was drinking.

“Probably a man being a man, he thought he knew best and was ignoring her and she’s given him a piece of her mind. He’s not taken a blind bit of notice.”

Mr Pridham said the assault was captured on body-worn video and Sandu’s partner “wagged her finger to say, ‘no, no, no,’ when he was arrested”.

He said: “She appears to become more upset when she learned he was going to be arrested than because of what actually happened to her.”