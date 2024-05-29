Mansfield man one of four in ‘utterly cowardly attack’ on lone victim in city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mansfield man was one of four thugs who fractured a man's cheekbone and injured his girlfriend in the crossfire of an “utterly cowardly attack" in Nottingham City Centre, a court has heard.

Evan Porter, Christopher and Alexander Blackham, and Kyle Parkin were thrown out of Rock City after their victim complained to security about their "boisterous and rowdy" behaviour in the early hours of December 19 2021.

The group confronted him and called him a “snitch” before punching and kicking him as he lay defenceless on the ground.

He was taken to the QMC Hospital for emergency treatment. He sustained cuts, bruises and a facial fracture which left him "deeply self-conscious" and forced him to take time off work.

Nottingham Crown Court.

It took months to summon the courage to go out and he now takes medication for anxiety, added Luc Chignell, prosecuting.

His girlfriend received a cut on her finger as she tried to protect him from a kick to his head.

The group ran away when staff from Rock City became involved but Parkin was arrested at the scene. Evidence of his cannabis dealing over the previous two years was uncovered when officers analysed his phone to trace his friends.

Judge Julie Warburton said there was "little to differentiate between the defendants” and described it as “an utterly cowardly attack” in which they inflicted “profound and long-lasting injuries”.

Barrister Adam White said Alexander Blackham is of previous good character and willing to do unpaid work.

Mark Knowles, for Christopher Blackham, said it was "a classic example of someone who doesn't drink much and was taken out for the night. He doesn't drink at all now."

Stefan Fox said Parkin wasn't involved in causing any injuries and has stayed out of trouble since.

Daniel Scothern said Porter was apart from the group when the injuries were inflicted.

Christopher Blackham, 22, and Alexander Blackham, 23, both of Severn Street, Derby, received 16 and 18 month sentences, suspended for 18 months.

Evan Porter, 31, of Keyworth Drive, Forest Town, received 21 months, suspended for 18 months. All three admitted causing grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm.