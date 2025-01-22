Mansfield man ‘messed up’ when he lashed out with bottle in Blindspot nightclub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Mansfield man who lashed out at a fellow reveller with a bottle told magistrates he panicked and “messed up in the moment,” a court has heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlie Norwood was in the Blindspot nightclub when he and a friend became involved in a dispute, just after midnight on October 13 last year, said Ben Payne, prosecuting.

Norwood squared up to a man before hitting him on the right of his face, just above the eye, and his victim stumbled backwards into a table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He later told police he believed he was acting in self-defence.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

"The defendant escalated the violence and that violence was disproportionate,” added Mr Payne.

His victim was left with a large bump on his forehead and cut on his temple, but no lasting injuries.

Norwood, aged 21, and of previous good character, told magistrates his friend had been arguing with someone else and was detained by the security staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was left on my own with a group of people,” he said. “I was feeling punches to the back of my head - that's when I hit him.

“I managed to get out of the club with no help from anyone else. I was chased by four of the lads. They tried to beat me up again.

“I didn't want to hit him, I just wanted to protect myself. I had the bottle in my hand and I just panicked. I realise I messed up in the moment. I didn't want to hurt anyone.”

Norwood, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was fined £200 with £100 compensation.