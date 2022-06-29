Mansfield man leapt over garden fence with a large spanner to threaten his neighbours

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard CCTV showed Joshua Prosser emerging from a tent in his grandparents' back garden as he began the tirade, on May 1, at 5pm, on May 1.

Pardeep Kalyan, prosecuting, said Prosser swore repeatedly as he shouted: “I will smash your windows. Come on, come out here now, you grass.

“I will get a shotgun and I will shoot you bro’. Your windows are going through.”

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

However, when police officers arrived at the address on Welbeck Street, Kirkby, Mr Kalyan said that 23-year-old Prosser was cooperative.

Prosser, of Oak Tree Crescent, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted threatening and abusive behaviour before magistrates.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said that Prosser's early life featured ‘drama and bereavement and loss’' and he ‘lost his way’ when he began ‘hanging around with the wrong crowd’.

The court heard Prosser committed a number of offences between the ages of 13 and 17, while experimenting with drugs, but has remained offence-free for the past three years.

Mr Perry said: “He is capable of learning. He did a lot of offence-focused work after he was released from prison.

“He went from offending on a monthly basis. A three-year gap is significant.”

He said ‘the neighbours have probably seen a lot worse behaviour from him’, but Prosser now ‘understood how his victims would have felt.’

“Taking cannabis has, by and large, taken the fire from his belly,” Mr Perry told the court, adding that Prosser has steered clear of hard drugs and heavy drinking.

“He has taken anger-management courses,” he said. “He is very capable of change. On the day in question, he was having a bad mental health episode. This was a nasty case of him losing his temper.