Boozy moped rider who was FOUR times over limit fell off bike twice in Kirkby

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard member of the public spotted Keith Graham hitting a kerb and falling off the moped, at 8.45pm, on June 11, and smelled alcohol on him as he helped him to his feet.

Pardeep Kalyan, prosecuting, said the same witness followed him towards Sutton, and rang the police to keep them informed of Graham's progress.

After he fell into another vehicle on Grosvenor Avenue, Kirkby, officers arrived, and he accepted he had been drinking.

A test revealed he had 131 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

Graham, aged 41, of Parks Avenue, South Wingfield, admitted drink-driving.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Graham's partner was diagnosed with a brain tumour two years ago and he was her principal carer during lockdown.

He said: “Fortunately for him the only damage happened when he bounced into a kerb.”

Mr Hogarth said the Graham has previous convictions from when he was a juvenile between 2000 and 2004, but ‘from the birth of his first child, this is the first time he has appeared in court’.

He made no admissions when he was interviewed, but told officers: “I feel disgusted with myself.”

Graham was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge and £85 costs.