Mansfield man lands £265 court bill for being ‘a pain in the backside’

Police were called to McDonald’s, on West Gate, where two men were throwing food and being abusive to staff, on June 11, at 11.15pm, on June 11.

The court heard Patrick Crofts received a verbal warning to leave the area, but was seen going into the Market Inn, 25 minutes later, by the same officers.

Rebecca Williams, prosecuing, said a notice was filled out, but Crofts, aged 27, told the officers he had 30 minutes to comply with it and his taxes paid their wages.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He refused to leave the area and was arrested after repeated warnings.

He later denied he had been warned, until he was shown body-worn camera footage.

The court heard he has no previous convictions, but was cautioned for assaulting a police officer in 2016.

Crofts, of Crown Street, admitted failing to comply with a direction excluding a person from an area.

Andrew Bevan, mitigating, said: “He describes himself as a fool and an idiot. He is extremely embarrassed by his behaviour.

“At no point did he raise his voice or swear. He was just being what I would describe as a pain in the backside.”

Mr Bevan said Crofts had experienced mental health problems after recently splitting up from his partner.

On the night in question he had too much to drink, but there was no indication he has a problem with alcohol.