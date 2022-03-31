Mansfield man knocked out police officer with one punch after town centre chase

Mark Dockwray fled on foot after police spotted him emerging from a parked car near the Blindspot club, on March 12.

Jenna Minton, prosecuting at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court, said a Taser was drawn when officers cornered Dockwray on Toothill Lane, and he was told to get on the floor because he was being arrested.

When the 24-year-old turned towards a fence and took a grip, said Ms Minton, the officers tried to remove him.

The incident happened on Toothill Lane, Mansfield.

Dockwray was thrashing and trying to break free when he swung his full body weight and punched an officer in the left side of his head.

Ms Minton said: “The officer hit the floor and wasn't sure if he lost consciousness.

“He was in a state of shock and didn't know what was happening.”

She said the officer suffered ‘significant pain’, dizziness, blurred vision and nausea. He was taken to hospital in a neck brace, and on a spinal board, for a CT scan.

The court heard Dockwray has previous convictions for battery in 2015, and assaulting a police officer in 2016.

Dockwray, of North Street, Whaley Thorns, admitted assaulting a police officer.

Dockwray’s legal counsel said his client was hit first, but ‘accepts he should not have hit the officer and he should have complied instead of running away’.

He said: “He states if he finds himself in a similar situation in the future he would act differently. He got scared when he saw the officers rushing towards him.”

The court heard Dockwray has been out of trouble for three years, works full-time and cares for his disabled father.

The counsel said: “On this particular occasion, he lost control of his actions.”

Sentencing was adjourned until April 14, so a report can be prepared by the probation service.