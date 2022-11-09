Mansfield man kicked cop after ex-partner ‘set him up’ to breach court order

Daniel Northridge's ex, who lives in the flat above his, contacted him to say he was going to commit suicide, on September 30.

Northridge went round, contravening a domestic violence protection order, and fell asleep in the flat, but his ex-partner called the police.

When officers arrived at 6pm, he was being 'difficult', said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka, and kicked the officer - but no injury was caused.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Northridge, aged 30, has had to intervene in the past following previous similar incidents.

"Through his compassionate nature he breached the order and went round to assist," Mr Higginbotham said.

"He was effectively set up. This led to frustrations which he expressed in the wrong way."

The court heard Northridge has suffered a number of tragic bereavements in the past which 'was why he took the threat so seriously'.

He has been diagnosed with several mental health issues, but has ‘not touched a drop of alcohol for six weeks’.

He is now working with a substance misuse charity, has started a job at Costa and is training for a nursing qualification.

The court order was made for 28 days on September 17, and he last appeared before the courts in June 2020.

Northridge, of St Johns Place, Mansfield, admitted assaulting an emergency worker, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on October 1.

