Sutton boozer ended up in jail after brandishing a spanner police saw him drop

Neil Clarke was drunk and aggressive when he banged on the front door of an address on Coxmoor Road, on May 24, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

Witnesses saw Clarke holding the hammer and shouting, "I want my £50. Get out here now. I've got a spanner. I'm coming in."

When the police were called he walked away, shouting: "I'm going to come back and do him over."

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Officers found him nearby and saw him drop the spanner. When he was searched a small amount of cannabis was found.

He denied possessing an offensive weapon but was convicted in his absence after failing to attend court on June 28 and October 10.

He was stopped as he tried to steal just under £50 of shower products from Wilkos, on Outram Street, on July 18.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Clarke was remanded to HMP Lincolnshire where he has de-toxed.

"He can start any court order with a clear head," Mr Perry said. "He is not someone who is incapable of change.

"He is quite lightly convicted. There is nothing of this ilk on his record. He can't argue about his conviction because he wasn't there for his trial.”

Clarke, 49, of Outram Street, admitted possessing an offensive weapon, a class B drug, theft and two Bail Act offences.

Sentencing was adjourned to Tuesday when he received a nine month sentence, suspended for two years, with a 31-day programme and 20 rehabilitation days.

