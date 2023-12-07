Mansfield boozer assaulted paramedics after he collapsed in the street

A Mansfield boozer who assaulted paramedics after collapsing in the street during a spree of drunken misbehaviour has been given a final chance to sort his life out, a court has heard.

Leon Nicholls lunged at a female ambulance worker and stamped on her foot before punching her male colleague in the stomach after they found him lying unresponsive on Park Hall Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, on November 15.

Prosecutor Lauren Hemsley said the 21-year-old also shouted and screamed at police officers when they arrived.

He was aggressive towards ambulance staff when they found him on Oxclose Lane, in Mansfield Woodhouse, on September 22.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

On September 12 he collapsed in Mansfield Civic Centre, on Chesterfield Road South, and was abusive towards anyone offering help.

He pretended to be asleep when police arrived and when he was asked to leave he shouted and swore at them.

He began taking his clothes off at Mansfield bus station and shouted abuse at police on October 7.

The court heard he has 18 previous convictions for 38 offences, including matters of public order and violence, and was last before the courts in September.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Nicholls suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), learning disabilities and takes medication for epilepsy.

“No injury was caused to the paramedics,” he said. “His autism leads to significant communication issues.

“He has nothing but respect for paramedics and was appalled by his behaviour. It is abundantly clear he isn't recognising what they are at that time.”

Nicholls, of Corporation Street, Mansfield, admitted four counts of drunk and disorderly behaviour and two counts of assaulting emergency workers, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on November 23.

Sentencing was adjourned until Wednesday when the probation service said they were unable to offer help because of Nicholl’s refusal to engage.

The presiding magistrate told him: “You won’t get another chance if you don’t get your act together. You either make the chance of a decent life for yourself or you don’t - it's up to you. You will have to find someone to help you from voluntary organisations.”