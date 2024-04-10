Mansfield man hurled glassware at passing traffic and assaulted complete stranger

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Hunter told his support worker to f*** off and slammed the door in her face after she investigated shouting and wailing that was coming from his Portland Street room, on August 9 last year.

Prosecutor Lucy Woodcock said the support worker saw debris, including glassware and wooden drawers, being launched from his first floor room and traffic was stopped.

One driver said the road was covered with glass and Hunter threw a piece of wood which caused £200 of damage when it hit her Vauxhall Corsa. “Something large and heavy” caved in the windscreen of a Vauxhall Mokka.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Cannabis was found when he was arrested.

The court heard 19-year-old Hunter also assaulted a “vulnerable” man who was helping to decorate a shop on Portland Street on October 8.

Hunter tried to headbutt him but didn’t make contact, then shoved him to the pavement where he cut his elbow.

He smashed his victim’s van window and fled to his room, but police spotted him when he poked his head out of the window.

Charnelle Turner, mitigating, said Hunter, who has no previous convictions, stopped taking his medication because it made him feel awful.

He was sectioned after the August offences and the second set of offending took place 28 days after his release from hospital.

“He didn’t know his victim,” she said. “He is currently in hospital. He admits the offences in their entirety and is remorseful but struggles to remember them.”

She said Hunter suffers from a relapsing mental disorder and has been admitted to hospital five times.

"His mental state appears to deteriorate when he doesn't take his medication," Ms Turner said, adding that his offending wasn’t “motivated by revenge or the desire to hurt anyone.”

“He was suffering from his mental health and panicked because he didn’t want to go back to hospital.”