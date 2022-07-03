Mansfield man handed football banning order for taking flare into football stadium

Andrew Chambers and Bradley Lilliman set off smoke bombs during the FA Youth Cup Final between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at United’s Old Trafford Stadium.

The pair’s actions on May 11 saw them charged with possession of a flare at a sporting event.

Chambers, aged 55, and 18-year-old Lilliman, admitted the charge at Manchester Magistrates’ Court and were handed three-year football banning orders.

Nottingham Forest fans at Old Trafford for the FA Youth Cup final on May 11.

Chambers, of Shirland Drive, Mansfield, was ordered to pay costs of £107, while Lilliman, of Victoria Street, Newark, was also ordered to pay a surcharge of £22.

Inspector Craig Berry, of Nottinghamshire Police’s football unit, said: “A new European-inspired culture appears to be emerging within football supporters across the country, where setting off of pyrotechnics inside football grounds is seen as acceptable and normal.

“While most will not have any ulterior motives other than the belief they are creating or contributing to the atmosphere inside the ground, it is important people realise letting off these devices inside stadiums is illegal for a reason.

“Smoke bombs can be dangerous, both for those carrying them and those in the close vicinity when they’re activated.

“As these supporters have found out to their cost, smuggling these items into grounds is a criminal offence that can lead to a football banning order of up to five years.

“The message is clear – such devices are dangerous and are not welcome within football stadiums.”