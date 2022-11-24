Mansfield man grabbed partner by throat after complaining about shopping trip

Mark Bramwell had been drinking in a local pub for three-and-a-half hours before accompanying his partner to the Asda store, on September 3, at 4pm, Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard.

Annelli Pritchard, prosecuting, said: "It really angered him and he was shouting he shouldn’t have to run around on his day off and accused her of not being able to do anything."

Bramwell grabbed the woman around the throat and then slapped her around the face. She had to fight back by kicking and slapping him to get him off.

Nottingham Magistrates Court.

She was left with bruising to her eye and around her arm.

"This is a domestic abuse incident that has occurred in daylight, while children were present," Ms Pritchard added.

The court heard Bramwell has three previous convictions for five offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2016.

Bramwell, aged 38, of Laurel Avenue, admitted assault by beating.

His defence counsel said Bramwell, who works in a chocolate factory, could not “remember what the argument was about but accepts it was something trivial”.

She said: “He wants me to tell the court how sorry he is. Since his last conviction he has worked hard to improve his life.

“He went to his GP who referred him to counselling so he can improve his reactions to situations. He deeply regrets his actions.”

