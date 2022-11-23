Mansfield man wept when he watched CCTV of him glassing a football fan
A Mansfield man who smashed a beer glass over a football fan's head after a drunken argument about the score wept when he watched CCTV of what he had done, a court heard.
Kevin Robinson began talking to his victim in The Garrison pub, on Leeming Street, Mansfield town centre, after watching the football on the evening of November 7.
Daniel Pietryka, prosecuting, said “comments were made because they were wearing football shirts”, which led to “banter”.
Robinson, aged 53, said he only asked what the score was before picking up a glass and smashing it over his victim’s head.
Different-sized pieces of glass were stuck into the man's scalp and “it looked like his head or face would be permanently scarred”, although doctors later concluded there would be no “long-term lasting damage”.
Robinson, of Cross Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm.
Nicola Thorpe, mitigating, said Robinson, an agency lorry driver, was remorseful and began to cry when shown CCTV of the incident by police.
She said he has taken responsibility and the offence was out of character.
She said: “He had been out with his brother and drank more than he normally would. He vaguely remembers a conversation at the bar about the football score.
“Although it was a serious injury, he is well aware the impact could have been a lot worse. He hasn’t done anything like this before.”
Robinson was given a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work and ordered to pay £500 compensation to his victim, a £95 surcharge and £85 costs.
Magistrates told Robinson: “It’s a nasty injury and a nasty thing to happen.”