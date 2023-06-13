Mansfield man found with knife during burglary stop and search by police

Theo Hopkins-Clark was in a car with four other people that was linked to a burglary and they were stopped on Coronation Drive, in Forest Town, on July 24, last year, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said a work knife was found in his top left trouser pocket but he was last at work 48 hours earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hopkins-Clark, aged 20, of Willoughby Court, admitted possession of a knife.

Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Vicki Clarson, mitigating, said he received a 12-month community order for assault occasioning actual bodily harm in February.

“He was in a car with some friends on that day,” she said. “He had his working trousers on. He knows he should have taken the knife out.”

She said he was 19 at the time of the offence and suffers from autism, but he does have family support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is keeping all his probation appointments,” said Ms Clarson. “He hopes to find work as a JCB driver on a building site.

“He accepts this type of offence merits a custodial sentence.”

Sentencing, district judge Gillian Young told Hopkins-Clark: “Knife crime is treated seriously by courts and for a very good reason. In these courts, we see the very worst outcomes.”