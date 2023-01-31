News you can trust since 1952
Sutton man rammed police car after high-speed chase and injured cop

A Sutton man has been sent to the Crown Court for driving at “extreme speeds”, ramming a police vehicle and injuring an officer.

By Tim Cunningham
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Callum Lane, aged 25, of Willow Gardens, admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Peter Bettany, prosecuting, said Lane reached speeds of 100mph while travelling in a 30mph zone on Mansfield Road, South Normanton, on November 23, last year.

Nottingham Crown Court
Lane was bailed unconditionally untilsentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on March 7 and a pre-sentence report was ordered.