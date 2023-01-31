Sutton man rammed police car after high-speed chase and injured cop
A Sutton man has been sent to the Crown Court for driving at “extreme speeds”, ramming a police vehicle and injuring an officer.
Callum Lane, aged 25, of Willow Gardens, admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.
Peter Bettany, prosecuting, said Lane reached speeds of 100mph while travelling in a 30mph zone on Mansfield Road, South Normanton, on November 23, last year.
Lane was bailed unconditionally untilsentencing at Nottingham Crown Court on March 7 and a pre-sentence report was ordered.