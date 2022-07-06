Mansfield man downloaded more than 200 prohibited images of children

A Mansfield man has been sent to the crown court to face child porn charges.

By Tim Cunningham
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 2:41 pm

Police seized a hard drive and a mobile phone from Stephen Woolley's Debdale Lane home, on December 18, last year, said prosecutor Daniel Willshaw.

One category A image, one category B image, four category C images and 223 prohibited images of a child were discovered, where category A is the most extreme.

The images were downloaded between April and December, last year, magistrates were told.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Woolley, aged 45, admitted all four charges when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Pars Samrai, mitigating, agreed that any potential sentence was beyond the magistrates’ sentencing powers.

He asked for a probation report to be prepared before the defendant is sentenced, because he has no previous convictions.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on August 2, and a pre-sentence report was ordered by magistrates.