Mansfield man downed three shots of gin before driving into a lamppost

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 1st Nov 2024, 14:00 BST
A Mansfield man who downed three shots of gin before driving into a lamppost claimed he'd suffered a medical emergency, a court has heard.

Simon Butler told ambulance staff he was having a diabetic episode but they believed he was under the influence and called police to Portland Retail Park, at 3.40pm on October 14.

Most Popular

He initially denied drinking but was taken to hospital as his blood sugar levels were high.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A test, conducted much later, revealed he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, but the initial reading showed he was more than three times over the limit.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.placeholder image
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He later told police he went to the retail park with a bottle of gin in his rucksack and downed three doubles before trying to drive through the car park.

He doesn’t recall driving into the lamppost and damaging the front end of his transit van.

placeholder image
Read More
Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield

Butler, who is of previous good character, represented himself and told magistrates: “Apologies for being so stupid and the situation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said it wasn't the first time he had collapsed for medical reasons.

Butler, aged 58, of Waterson Avenue, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was banned for 15 months but the disqualification could be reduced if he completes a rehabilitation course.

The presiding magistrate told him: “It’s only because the test was done much later that the reading dropped.”

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice