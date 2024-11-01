Mansfield man downed three shots of gin before driving into a lamppost
Simon Butler told ambulance staff he was having a diabetic episode but they believed he was under the influence and called police to Portland Retail Park, at 3.40pm on October 14.
He initially denied drinking but was taken to hospital as his blood sugar levels were high.
A test, conducted much later, revealed he had 53 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, but the initial reading showed he was more than three times over the limit.
He later told police he went to the retail park with a bottle of gin in his rucksack and downed three doubles before trying to drive through the car park.
He doesn’t recall driving into the lamppost and damaging the front end of his transit van.
Butler, who is of previous good character, represented himself and told magistrates: “Apologies for being so stupid and the situation.”
He said it wasn't the first time he had collapsed for medical reasons.
Butler, aged 58, of Waterson Avenue, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.
He was fined £400 and ordered to pay £160 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was banned for 15 months but the disqualification could be reduced if he completes a rehabilitation course.
The presiding magistrate told him: “It’s only because the test was done much later that the reading dropped.”