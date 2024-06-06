Mansfield man denied careless driving until faced with separate charge of drink driving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Mansfield man denied driving carelessly until he appeared in court to face a separate charge of being over the limit, magistrates have heard.

The wheels of Richard Dawson’s Audi A3 span when he aggressively pulled out of a petrol station on Southwell Road West and accelerated past the 30mph limit on May 5, last year, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

Dawson, aged 34, of Cliff Street, originally denied driving without due care and attention and a trial was set for later this month.

But he changed his plea to guilty to when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Thursday when he also admitted a separate charge of drink driving and driving without insurance on Farndon Way at 1am on May 18.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Prosecutor Becky Allsop said a breath test revealed he had 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for drink driving but it is outside the ten-year period which would trigger an automatic three-year driving ban.

"It is the lowest reading you can have and break the law," said Chris Perry, mitigating.

He said Dawson has been out of work because of shoulder problems and had been due to start work as a fire protection officer but that job is now unavailable because he will lose his driving licence.

"The consequences are pretty significant," Mr Perry added. "People shouldn't take risks."

Dawson was fined £120 with £235 costs and a £48 surcharge.