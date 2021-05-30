Mansfield man charged as drugs, lock knives and baton seized from car

The car smelt strongly of cannabis and when officers carried out searches they found a quantity of the Class B drug.

They also seized a set of scales, two lock knives and a baton from the vehicle.

The car was stopped in Booth Crescent at around 3.50pm on Wednesday (May 26) and a man was arrested.

James Parrish, 23, of Foxglove Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, has been charged with two counts of possession of a bladed article, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis. He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on June 17.

The knife crime team doubled in size earlier this year, boosting the force’s capacity to tackle violence and crime and keep people safe by targeting those involved in criminality as well as removing dangerous weapons and drugs from the streets.

The force says it has been able to swell the ranks of the knife crime team due to being at the forefront of the national police recruitment drive through Operation Uplift, which is recruiting hundreds of extra officers to its front line while also becoming more representative of the communities it serves.

Sergeant Jonny Groves, of the Nottinghamshire Police knife crime team, said: “As a force we work hard every single day of the year to reduce violence in our communities and keep people safe.

“Reducing knife crime can’t be achieved through enforcement alone which is why we work so closely with other force teams and our partners, including the Violence Reduction Unit, to engage with people, educate them about the dangers of knife crime, prevent them from carrying knives in the first place and help young people to make better life choices.

“By working together we remain committed to driving down knife crime even further in Nottinghamshire and make it clear that carrying knives on our streets will simply not be tolerated.”

To report crime in your area call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.