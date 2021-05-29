Teenager left with broken nose and fractured cheekbone after sustained attack in Mansfield

The boy was with friends on Jenny Becketts Lane when he was attacked at around 9.50pm last night (May 28).

Detective Sergeant David Prest, who is leading the investigation, said: "This was a vicious attack that left a man in hospital.

Police are appealing for information after a teenager was injured in a sustained attack in Mansfield

"The attack has left a man requiring hospital treatment and while his injuries are not life-threatening, there is always the potential for far more serious consequences when violence is involved in any incident.

“We are now working hard to establish what happened and find those responsible for this.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are conducting house-to-house enquiries and trawling through local CCTV footage.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw what happened to please get in touch with us, particularly if you took any photos or have mobile phone video footage."

Call 101 quoting incident 931 of May 28.