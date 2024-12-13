Mansfield man caught within minutes of stealing £2,500 mountain bike in ‘moment of madness’

A Mansfield man who was caught within minutes of stealing a £2,500 mountain bike in a “moment of madness” had stayed out of trouble for more than ten years, magistrates have heard.

A passerby raised the alarm after seeing Jason Dawes fiddling with a cut bike lock and riding away on the upgraded Boardman bike along Westgate on October 31, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

He was arrested among a group of homeless people who were sheltering behind Wilkos and the bike was returned to its owner.

He told officers someone else cut the lock but he admitted riding off on it with a view to selling it on.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

The court heard he has 15 previous convictions for 59 offences, including 34 for theft and kindred offences, but has stayed out of trouble since April 2013.

Arjun Madahar, mitigating, said Dawes deserved full credit for his prompt guilty plea and wanted to apologise to the bike's owner.

"This was really a moment of madness," he said. "Given that he has been out of trouble for more than ten years it's a disappointment to see him back here. He is struggling financially."

He said Dawes has health problems and is considered unfit for work.

Dawes, aged 49, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield, admitted theft and criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 court costs. He must also pay £2 compensation for the bike lock he damaged.