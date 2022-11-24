Mansfield man caught with crack and heroin had to wait four years for sentence

Officers spotted Jamie Foister looking “anxious, nervous and sweaty” on his own in the car on June 28, 2019, Nottingham Crown Court was told.

Abigail Joyce, prosecuting, said Foister told them the car belonged to another man, who had gone into a nearby address, and he was looking after the items in the car.

In total, the police found £550 of crack cocaine and £1,350 of heroin, along with £1,750 in cash, and another £129 in his pocket.

Nottingham Crown Court

The court heard he was convicted of supplying class A drugs in 2004, along with other convictions “that are indicative of a drug user”.

He was last in trouble when he was cautioned for possession of amphetamine and a blade, Ms Joyce added.

Foister, aged 41, of Burlington Drive, Mansfield, admitted being concerned in the supply of the drugs in September 2021.

Ms Joyce said delays were caused when the case was wrongly listed for a trial.

Mark Knowles, mitigating, confirmed Foister is fit for unpaid work and cares for his partner and mother.

Sentencing, Judge John Sampson told him: "I sentence you on the basis you were looking after these items for someone else.

"It occurred some four years ago and 18 years ago you have similar offending on your record. You were addicted to class A drugs at the time.

“Had this been a trial you would have been going to prison for 30 months.”

But giving Foister credit for his guilty plea, the judge handed him a two-year sentence, suspended for 24 months. He also ordered him to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The judge told Foister: “If you get into any further trouble the starting point will be two years in prison.”