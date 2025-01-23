Mansfield man caught behind wheel with cocaine and cannabis in his system

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:19 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2025, 14:12 GMT
A Mansfield man who was caught behind the wheel with cocaine and cannabis in his system while waiting to appear in court for drink driving told magistrates he'd had a bad year.

Dean Parsonage was followed by police to the Countryman pub in Kirkby following a tip off, on July 18, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Tests revealed he had more than four times the specified limit for cocaine and nearly twice for cannabis.

The court heard he was disqualified for 18 months for drink driving in September after committing the offence in March last year.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.
Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Parsonage, who represented himself, said he had "no real reason" for committing the offences.

"I have had a bad year," he said. "I have been on and off the meds. I am not going to lie about what I have done."

He explained he had been taking medication for back, neck and leg pain following a motorbike accident.

"I went through a spell where I was not taking them," he added. "Hopefully this year will be a better year than last year."

Parsonage, aged 36, of Layton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted two counts of driving under the influence of drugs when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

"This is a really serious offence," the presiding magistrate told him. "You could have had a serious accident and someone could have been seriously hurt. You're very lucky not to be here for a much more serious offence."

He was disqualified for 28 months. He was fined £200 with £85 court costs and an £80 surcharge.

