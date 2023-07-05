Mansfield man carried knuckle-duster after pal battered him with For Sale sign

Officers were called to reports Dale Dixon attempted to stab another man on Chaucer Street, on March 23, at 9.20pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said police found 31-year-old Dixon inside an address and decided to arrest him. When they searched him they found a knuckle-duster in his back pocket.

He said the other man had hit him with a For Sale sign and he went inside the house.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ms Holland said: “He didn’t mention he had the weapon before they searched him. He failed to give any reasons for his possession of it.”

The court heard he has one previous conviction for possession of cannabis with intent to supply, dating back to November 2018 when he received a community order.

Dixon, of Reindeer Street, Mansfield, admitted possession of an offensive weapon in private.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said there is no reasonable excuse for this particular offence.

He was previously friends with the other man, he said. An argument broke out and his friend hit him with the sign causing visible injuries.

He said Dixon managed to wrestle the knuckle duster off the other man.

Mr Higginbotham said: “This was an isolated incident.”

The court heard the dad-of-two currently lives with his mother and was working as a painter and decorator until he injured his hand

