Mansfield man broke own fist punching enemy who insulted his mum on Christmas Day

Paul Leivers' unknown victim refused to engage with police but Leivers was seen attacking the man and he made a "no comment" statement when he was interviewed, the prosecutor said.

"He has a substantial criminal history littered with numerous convictions but was last in trouble for criminal damage in 2022," she added.

The court heard Leivers, aged 52, denied using the metal bar in the attack and the Crown Prosecution Service accepted his version of events.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said at the time both men lived in a multi-occupancy property owned by the YMCA.

Leivers' mother invited him round for Christmas dinner with another resident and gave them goody bags, including bottles of wine, to take home.

The man whom Leivers hit stole one of the bottles and this provoked an argument.

"Deeply insulting comments were made about the defendant's mother," said Mr Stocks.

"There was a considerable amount of provocation. He knows he has no right to behave this way.

"There have been no offences of a similar nature for some considerable time. He was witnessed punching the male."

Leivers, now of Goodacre Street, Mansfield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of, or provoke, unlawful violence, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.