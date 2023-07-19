Raymond Parkin punched and kicked his victim to the ground outside the man's home on Newgate Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, on March 27, at 3.20pm, Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard.

Lynette Holland, prosecuting, said 43-year-old Parkin dragged the man around, causing minor injuries to his elbow and nose and leaving him seeking a restraining order.

Ms Holland said the offence was aggravated because Parkin has 12 previous convictions for 19 offences, including four against the person.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

He was jailed in March 2020 for assault causing actual bodily harm and battery and was last in court the following November for a separate matter.

Parkin, of Clifford Street, Mansfield, admitted assault by beating.

Ryan Higginbotham, mitigating, said Parkin deserved full credit for his admissions at the police station where he showed “some remorse”.

He said: “It was the culmination of various events including altercations between the two.

“Parkin was outside his address with his partner when his victim drove past and gesticulated at him.

"He lost his temper and went to the address in the full knowledge it would be captured on CCTV. He thought it would help the police realise there is a serious issue between the two of them. There have been no issues since.”

Parkin has a history of homelessness and misuse issues, but now lives in stable accommodation with his partner, said Mr Higginbotham.

The court heard Parkin lacks thinking skills in the right circumstances, and suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and undiagnosed mental health issues based on past bereavements.

Mr Higginbotham said: “He is quite capable of changing his personality and I would submit there is a realistic prospect of his rehabilitation.”