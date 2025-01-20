Mansfield man assaulted heavily-pregnant girlfriend and left her living in fear

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Mansfield man who pushed his heavily-pregnant partner to the floor and left her living in fear has been sentenced, a court has heard.

Vydmantas Grieves shoved the woman, who was 35-weeks pregnant, over on Newhaven Avenue, on May 7 last year, said prosecutor Seema Mistry.

The woman has had to move into a refuge because of the incident.

Speaking to the Chad, she said: "We were in a relationship. I was pregnant with his child. How could someone do such a thing?

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

“I have had to move away from my home and I am isolated from my family."

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Grieves, of previous good character, has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and suspected autism.

“He has been very clear that sooner or later he was going to have to pay for what he did,” he said.

"He struggles to understand and manage his emotions,” added Mr Perry. “He told the police he wouldn't have behaved in this way if he hadn't been drinking.

“It wasn’t premeditated or prolonged. The child was born unharmed, thankfully. It would have been a very unpleasant and scary incident.”

“This has been the biggest mistake of my life,” said an emotional Grieves. “I do apologise.”

Grieves, aged 33, of Newcastle Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, in November last year.

Sentencing was adjourned until Thursday when he received a 12-month community order with 16 rehabilitation days and a six-month monitoring programme. He must pay £199 in court costs.