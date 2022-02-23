Police were called to the Stage pub in Nottingham to find Adam Doo "angry and agitated" and surrounded by security staff, at 10.45pm, on July 11, last year.

When he was asked to leave the area, an "extremely intoxicated" Doo was more concerned about getting back inside to finish his drink and watch the football.

Prosecutor Freddie Sail said he began shouting "come on then" and indicating he wanted a fight, before he was restrained.

YMCA staff watched CCTV of Doo, aged 30, kicking a door off its frame, which cost £123 to replace, at 11.30pm, on July 16.

Doo later claimed the damage was caused by someone else, but admitted the offence on the day of his trial in January.

He assaulted a man he had been friends with since he was eight, on Newgate Lane, at 7.45pm, on August 12, last year.

Doo punched him in the jaw twice and then kicked off both wing mirrors and ripped a windscreen wiper from his blue Vauxhall Combo van.

He later said he relied on the man for online banking while he was homeless and wanted to sort out their disagreement, but was punched in the face first.

After headbutting a kitchen window on Shireoaks Court, at 10.30pm, on December 31, Doo “looked dazed,” and ran off after the occupant pushed his head back through the hole he’d made.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Doo had kept himself out of trouble for five years and started a roofing business just before the pandemic.

The lockdown led to serious money troubles and he suffered "significant emotional problems" as a result of family bereavements.

He was homeless when he called at Shireoaks Court to collect money owed to him, Mr Hogarth said, and he accidentally broke the glass by pressing his head too forcefully against the window.

Doo, of Newcastle Street, admitted criminal damage, drunk and disorderly, and assault, in September 2021.

On Wednesday, he received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. Mansfield magistrates ordered him to pay £123 compensation to the YMCA and £200 to his friend, with £150 costs and a £95 surcharge.