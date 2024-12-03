Mansfield: Man arrested on suspicion of murder of woman in Pleasley hit-and-run incident

A man has been arrested in Mansfield on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Pleasley.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A 23-year-old was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) and is now in custody at St Mary’s Wharf Police Station in Derby and will be interviewed by officers.

Mum of one Alana Armstrong was killed after a hit-and-run incident in Pleasley on November 26 – she was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision between a 4x4 and an e-bike, on which the 25-year-old was riding pillion, in Batley Lane at around 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, remains in hospital having had part of his leg amputated as a result of the collision.

Police at the scene of the incident at the time it happened. Photo: Derbyshire Police/SWNS

Det Insp Steve Shaw, of Derbyshire Police, said: “We are now nearly a week on from Alana’s death and the response from the public has been nothing short of fantastic.

“We have received information from dozens of people which has been absolutely crucial to bringing about this arrest.

“We still want to hear from anyone who has not already come forward with information that can assist our investigation which you can do in confidence to the force, or completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To contact the incident room directly, visit mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM24A62-PO1

Alternatively, use the online contact form on Derbyshire Police’s website at derbyshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, send a private message via the Derbyshire Police Facebook page or via X (formerley Twitter) at @DerPolContact

You can also call the police on 101or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.