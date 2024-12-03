Police issue CCTV appeal after nightclub assault in Mansfield
The victim, a man in his 40s, was reportedly assaulted as he broke up a fight in a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday, November 17.
Officers believe the man pictured in the CCTV image has vital information and have asked him to come forward.
PC Jarrod Fillingham, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim in this case suffered a significant facial injury and we are determined to get justice for him.
"We believe the person pictured in this image has valuable information and urge him or anyone who knows him to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoiting incident 32 of November 17, 2024.